HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Temperatures are beginning to drop after a line of strong storms moved through the state Wednesday afternoon.
A line of strong storms moved into state just before 3 p.m., prompting a tornado warning for Litchfield County. That warning expired at 3:15 p.m.
Several thunderstorm warnings were issued, but they have all since expired.
A cold front is moving away from the state and is bringing a strong wind that will usher more cold air into the state.
"Later tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s and 30s. Wind chills will be in the upper teens and 20s," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Thursday is going to feel more like March than April. Highs will only be near 50s.
"In many parts of the state, temperatures won’t rise out the 40s. Plus, a northwest wind will gust to 40 mph or higher, which may reach wind advisory criteria," DePrest said.
The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds.
The unseasonably chilly weather won't last long.
"Temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Friday afternoon. A strong westerly breeze will gust to 30 mph or higher," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
