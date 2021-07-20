HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Real summertime weather may once again be replaced by storms later in the day on Tuesday.
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said following a decent amount of sunshine, humidity and a heat index in the 90s, there's a possibility for some storms.
"There is a chance for some a few isolated storms later [Tuesday] afternoon/ evening, and it looks like another round could come overnight," Richardson said. "The Storm Prediction Center has now upgraded a tiny area of the northwest corner in Litchfield County to a marginal risk of severe storms."
Wednesday, the entire state is in a marginal risk for another round of storms during the same timeframe of afternoon and evening.
"[Wednesday's] storms could be strong to severe," Richardson said. "There is a possibility of heavy rainfall as well as a chance of damaging wind gusts as a frontal boundary pushes through."
After that, the forecast looks quiet.
Richardson said things look good from Thursday through Saturday.
More unsettled weather, however, may arrive for Sunday and Monday.
