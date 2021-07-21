HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Real summertime weather may once again be replaced by storms later in the day on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert, which is expected to run through Wednesday evening.
Tuesday evening will be dry, but there is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm after midnight.
We'll start out with a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. It will also be quite humid.
"In advance of a cold front, thunderstorms develop and they could be strong to severe," Meteorologist Mark Dixon noted.
Track any storms that pop up with Channel 3's interactive radar here or Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:
The entire state is in a marginal risk for a round of storms between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, with damaging straight line wind being the greatest concern.
An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Hail could also accompany the severe weather.
"While there could be heavy rain with storms as they move though, they should be fairly progressive, meaning that flooding may not be a problem, when compared to storms that are slow moving," Dixon explained.
After that, the forecast looks quiet and less humid as high pressure builds into the region.
Dixon said things look good from Thursday through Saturday.
More unsettled weather, however, may arrive for Sunday and Monday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
