CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Storm shelters have opened across the state in preparation of Henri.
The following towns and cities have open shelters:
- Groton
- Fitch High School, 101 Groton Long Point Rd
- Montville
- East Lyme Middle School, Society Road.
- Pets are allowed.
