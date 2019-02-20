HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation should arrive Wednesday night.
A winter weather advisory goes into effect Wednesday night and runs into Thursday morning.
"Precip slowly arrives by/around the evening commute, from southwest to northeast," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.
A number of schools canceled after-school activities. Community organizations also canceled some events. See the lists here.
The storm arrives first as snow between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The snow overspreads the state over the course of the evening.
It's then expected to change to sleet, freezing rain and plain rain overnight.
"Initially it will be snow and minor accumulations are possible," Dixon said. "An inch, perhaps two, before the transition to sleet and freezing rain. There could be several hours of the icy mix before a switch to rain as temperatures rise toward daybreak."
Temperatures during the storm's duration should range between 25 and 30 degrees.
Channel 3 will go on the air early at 4 a.m. to report on road conditions.
"While most of the state will see the system end as rain, a few pockets of freezing rain may linger in far northern Connecticut as it may take some time to scour out the cold air at the surface," Dixon said. "Precip winds down shortly after the sun rises and clearing will get underway."
Temperatures during the day may reach well into the 50s.
A northwesterly breeze will strengthen as the day progresses and we’ll probably have gusts to 30 mph during the afternoon and early evening.
Thursday night looks clear, but breezy and chilly with lows in the 20s to near 30.
"Friday and Saturday still look to be dry, quieter, brighter days," Dixon said. "Then, another system could bring a wintry mix early Sunday before changing to rain."
Another chance for wintry weather comes next Wednesday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
