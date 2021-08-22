GROTON/STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The tide took over the beaches in Groton and Stonington Sunday morning.
Storm surge is expected to be a huge issue for the shoreline due to Tropical Storm Henri.
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson was in the Early Warning Weather Tracker and reported hardly any beach in areas as the waves rolled in.
A storm surge of 3 to 5 feet could pile onto the shoreline communities.
Many communities, such as Old Saybrook and East Lyme, issued evacuations. More could follow.
Stay up-to-date with the forecast here.
