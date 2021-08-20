(WFSB) -- Henri is expected to arrive on Sunday and bring coastal flooding concerns.
A storm surge warning is in effect for the entire Connecticut shoreline, along with coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Henri is expected to bring at least a foot of surge. The surge could peak at 2 to 4 feet depending on its timing.
If the strongest winds from Henri arrive with the high tide at midnight, this worst-case scenario could occur. With the full moon on Sunday, the tides will be at their highest for the month and could sync up with Henri’s arrival.
Residents with ocean property should start to secure their valuables from the lower levels of their homes. It’s also a good idea to move vehicles to higher ground. It only takes 2 feet of water for a vehicle to float.
The closer you are to Rhode Island, the more likely there will be ocean storm surge. There will also be moderate erosion, strong surf, and strong rip currents.
Remember, you will be putting yourselves in danger if you go to the beaches or ocean on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.