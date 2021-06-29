VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- Due to the threat of storms, combined with the extreme heat expected on Wednesday, Vernon has postponed its fireworks display.
The town’s July in the Sky event will now be held next Wednesday, July 7.
It’s being postponed due to the threat of showers and thunderstorms forecasted for Wednesday, along with the oppressive heat and elevated fire danger.
A press release from the town said residents should take extra precautions on Wednesday while working or spending time outdoors.
The event will be held next Wednesday at Henry Park and starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin after 9:20 p.m.
To see a list of more fireworks events, click here.
