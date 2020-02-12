HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system tracks through southern New England on overnight and it could start as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Precipitation started moving into the state around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday
"Accumulation of snow and sleet will range from nothing to perhaps an inch or two in the higher elevations of northern Connecticut," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
For most of the state, the precipitation will change to rain by dawn. However, an icy mix may persist in portions of northwest Connecticut.
Temperatures should range from between 30 to 35 degrees and inch slightly higher toward dawn.
"Much of the state will have plain rain Thursday morning, and it could be moderate to heavy at times," DePrest said. "Rain will taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon, then it will come to an end."
The state as a whole could receive between half an inch and 1 inch of rain by the time it stops.
High temperatures will greatly depend on the progress of the warm front.
For now, DePrest is forecasting highs in the 40s, but they could reach 50 degrees or higher.
"As the storm moves away to the east of New England Thursday night, much colder air will move into the region on a strengthening northwesterly flow," DePrest said.
The mercury will dip into the upper teens and 20s by dawn on Friday, Valentine's Day. It'll be windy and cold.
"The wind chill will plunge into the single digits by then, perhaps close to zero in the normally colder locations," DePrest said.
Temperatures will only reach the 20s to near lower 30s, but it'll feel much colder.
A mix of sun and clouds will give way to sunny skies during the afternoon.
"If you have plans to go out Friday evening to celebrate Valentine’s Day, you’ll need to bundle up with the wind chill near zero at times," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
