HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Sunday morning is starting out cloudy as a storm system makes its way into Connecticut.
By the mid-morning, most areas will see some rain showers and that will develop into a heavy rain as we head into this afternoon and evening. Downpours will be on and off and the entire state is expected to get a soaking.
Many of the models show rain accumulation anywhere from .5 to an inch of rain through the entire state when all is said and done. A couple of embedded thunderstorms are possible through this afternoon and evening.
Highs will be in the 50s on Sunday, and areas of fog are likely.
"Showers will be on-and-off. However, the downpours will be enough to give everyone a soaking," Lorin Richardson said Sunday morning.
Downpours and even thunderstorms are possible when a cold front arrives just before sunset.
The rain is expected to taper off during the evening hours.
"Even if you don’t get a thunderstorm, damaging winds may be a threat," added Richardson.
Temperatures will be near 40 by dawn on Monday.
The week will start out mostly sunny, but windy on Monday. It’ll feel much colder, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s.
A northwest wind could gust between 30 and 40 mph.
Calmer conditions will settle in on Tuesday, along with a warming trend.
After a chilly early morning with lows 25-30, temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees or higher away from the coast during the afternoon.
