HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A large storm looks to bring heavy rain and wind just in time for Christmas.
A flood watch was issued for the entire state.
A high wind warning was also issued for southern portions of Fairfield and New Haven counties, Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Windham, Middlesex and New London counties.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm will drag a cold front across the state early Christmas morning.
Thursday, Christmas Eve Day, will be dry during the daylight hours, but later in the afternoon and early into the evening, there will be a chance for showers.
Haney said temperatures will be warmer, and will likely peak into the 50s.
The wind will also become stronger throughout the day. Wind gusts Thursday evening will range from 30 to 40 mph.
"[Thursday night], not only will rain be likely, it will be heavy --- especially toward daybreak (also, a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out). Additionally, the wind could gust up to, perhaps over, 60 mph," Haney said.
The peak of the storm will happen between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Friday.
Heavy rain will be falling by early Christmas morning.
By then, winds could be gusting up to 50 and 60 mph.
With temperatures possibly over 60 degrees at that point, there will be a lot of melting snow.
The combination of heavy rain and snowmelt could lead to some poor drainage and basement flooding.
"Since there is 1-2” of water in the snow cover, it would be the equivalent of 2-5” in total! Smaller streams/creeks could rapidly rise, also poor drainage and basement flooding is possible," Haney said.
The heavy rain should end by midday on Friday. Weather conditions may improve by the afternoon hours.
Christmas afternoon should be partly sunny and breezy.
After early morning highs of 55-60, temperatures will fall back through the 40s, then into the 30s during the afternoon.
The weekend looks quiet and cold at this point.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
