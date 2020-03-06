HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm will brush the state with scattered rain showers that may turn to a little snow in parts of the state.
Meteorologist Scot Haney the storm will intensify in the ocean just to the south of New England both during the day and evening on Friday.
"However, the heaviest precipitation and the strongest winds will remain well offshore," Haney said.
Connecticut will still see some action, but not until later in the day.
"Any morning sunshine will give way to a cloudy sky by [Friday] afternoon, and scattered rain showers will develop by later [Friday] afternoon," Haney said.
Temperatures should range between 45 and 50 degrees.
"As the atmosphere turns colder [Friday] evening, rain will mix with or change to snow showers," Haney said. "There could a minor accumulation in the hills."
Elsewhere, there will be little or no accumulation.
Things should begin to clear up by Saturday morning, when lows will drop into the upper-20s and low-30s.
Saturday looks to be sunny, windy and chilly.
Temperatures will only reach the low- and mid-40s.
"A north to northwesterly wind will gust to 30 to 40 mph," Haney said. "The wind chill will be in the 20s much of the day."
