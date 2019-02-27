HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state as tonight's snow will lead to a tricky Thursday morning commute.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the weak storm system will bring patchy, light snow Wednesday evening.
Steadier snow will develop statewide by Wednesday evening, and continue overnight.
Temperatures bottom out in the upper teens and 20s overnight.
"With temperatures that cold, the snow will be light and powdery across most of the state," DePrest said.
The snow will taper off toward dawn, and total accumulations will range from 1-4 inches, with the highest amounts in northern CT.
The snow is expected to have an impact on the Thursday morning commute, and lingering snow showers will end early in the morning.
Parking bans were being announced ahead of the snow. See the list here
Later in the day, skies will clear and the roads should be in better shape.
Temperatures will peak in the mid-to-upper 30s.
Lows overnight Thursday into Friday will range between 15 and 25 degrees.
The next chance for winter weather comes Saturday.
"A storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England Saturday morning. It could brush Connecticut with snow or a wintry mix in the morning," DePrest said.
The rest of the day should be mainly dry, but there could be a spotty mix of light snow, sleet, and rain during the afternoon and evening.
Highs for Saturday should be between 35 and 45 degrees from north to south.
A bigger storm may be heading toward the state late Sunday and Sunday night, but the storm tracks show different scenarios.
"The European Model is forecasting a track near or directly over Connecticut. That would mean a mostly rain event. The GFS model, on the other hand, is forecasting a more southerly track, which would mean snow or a wintry mix," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
