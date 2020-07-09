HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The end of the week and the first part of the weekend looks like it's going to be a soaker.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said an area of low pressure currently near the Carolinas on Thursday morning is expected to move up the coast and bring heavy rain to the state by at least Friday afternoon.
A Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Alert goes into effect on Thursday afternoon.
"As we head into the weekend, the headline will be a storm moving up the coast," Dixon said. "It could be classified as something tropical/subtropical soon."
There's a potential for flooding in the state.
"Rain becomes likely later Friday and could be heavy at times into Saturday morning," Dixon said.
However, the exact impact the storm will have on the state remains in question. It depends on where the storm decides to move.
"As of [Thursday afternoon], our models are all over the place with regard to the track," Dixon said. "Also, there is chance for severe weather. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out."
Between 1 to 2 inches of rain may fall by the time it's done, with higher amounts possible in some places.
"Saturday afternoon, conditions should improve a bit," Dixon said. "Sunday by far is the better of the two weekends days with just a slight chance for a storm."
The sky should be partly sunny as temperatures rise close to 90 degrees. The air will also remain humid.
