HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some scattered showers and thunderstorms developed in the state on Wednesday.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the entire state until 9 p.m., but has since expired.
Some of the storms produced damaging winds and hail in towns throughout the state.
"There are only a few light rain showers in Eastern Connecticut. It is a muggy evening with temperatures in the 60s and 70s," DePrest said.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed all of Connecticut in a "marginal risk" area for severe weather.
Temperatures for Wednesday ranged from 80 degrees to possibly near 90.
An air quality alert is in effect for Hartford County until 11 p.m.
The storms came to an end later in the evening.
Temperatures should drop into the 60s by daybreak on Thursday.
"August will begin on a pleasant note Thursday with a partly-to-mostly sunny sky," DePrest said. "The air will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, but the humidity will drop as the day progresses."
Lows by Thursday night could dip into the upper 50s.
The week ends with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s.
"The air may turn a little more humid. The risk of a shower now appears to be very low," DePrest said.
For the weekend, it will be seasonably warm. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out Saturday, but Sunday still appears to be dry.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
