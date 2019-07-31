WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Storms were rolling across the state all afternoon.

In West Hartford, fire crews said a storm brought down trees and power lines, closing the area of Flagg Road and Albany Avenue.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The area remains closed to traffic and drivers are being urged to avoid the area at this time.

See more photos from Wednesday's storms here.

In Suffield, some severe weather took down a huge tree limb at a home on East South Street.

It landed right on top of Frank Viniconis' truck.

"I could hear the wind just blowing. I turned around and looked and everything was sideways to the ground, everything was blowing across, sheets of water. I saw the branch come down," Viniconis said.

Power lines also came down on Prospect Street in Wethersfield, between Wolcott Hill Road and Maple Street.

The area has since reopened.

Firefighters also provided some tips when it comes to downed power lines:

Downed power lines can be deadly. Always assume that they are live in avoid going near it or anything in contact with it.

Down power lines can energize the ground up to 35 feet away.

Never drive over downed power lines.

If someone comes in contact with one or something else that has become electrified, call 911 immediately

Track the storms with the Channel 3 app here.