HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Showers and thunderstorms started popping up during the early afternoon hours on Monday.
Just before 3 p.m., thunderstorm warnings started being issued for several counties, including Litchfield, Tolland, Hartford, New Haven, New London, and Windham.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole tracked the storms that popped up to the west of Waterbury, New Haven and Milford, and north of Hartford. Another batch roamed through New London County. All of them were headed to the south.
EARLY WARNING PINPOINT DOPPLER: Track the storms
Some of the storms have brought gusty winds, downpours, and even some hail.
"Once the sun sets, the storms will peter out, and skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Patchy fog is possible by morning," Cole said.
The storm pattern is one that could be repeated for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Highs will be in the upper 70's tomorrow, to near 80 on Wednesday.
The humidity will remain high, in the "muggy" category.
Warmer and more humid weather is expected for Thursday. Temps should be in the mid-80s inland.
A cold front that arrives during the evening will make showers and thunderstorms a possibility for the afternoon.
Partly-sunny skies with highs in the low-80s are expected for Friday and Saturday, the Fourth of July.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
