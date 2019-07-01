WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Wind gusts and heavy rains pummeled areas of West Haven over the weekend.
It was so strong, it did damage to a few neighborhoods.
On Monday, large branches were seen on top of roofs, and a homeowner even said her patio umbrella blew across the street into her neighbor’s yard.
Powerlines also snapped, leaving some homes without power on parts of West Main Street. Power has since been restored.
“When I came home here it was like a war zone. Lines down, there were cones, crime scene tape,” said homeowner Heidi Connor, who was out cleaning up on Monday. “I could not believe the amount of damage I saw. There were trees everywhere. My neighbor had a tree on his roof, he had a tree on his roof. I've been here 12 years, and this is the worst I’ve seen even though hurricanes.”
Tree removal crews were working hard on Monday to help clean up damage left behind.
The National Weather Service is assessing the damage to see if it was a microburst.
West Haven's Public Works Department is telling homeowners put cut up branches and trunks on the curb and they'll pick it up.
