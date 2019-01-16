HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm predicted for Friday will be followed by a bigger storm over the weekend.
Channel 3's meteorologists declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for the storms.
Meteorologist Scot Haney the first one arrives Friday morning with snow, a wintry mix and rain.
"The wintry precipitation will make roads slick for the Friday morning commute, especially away from the coast," Haney said.
Snow accumulations could range from a coating to 3 inches.
The storm moves away to the east by Friday afternoon.
The sky will partially clear, allowing temperatures to rise into the 30s to near 40 degrees in some spots.
They'll drop between 15 to 25 degrees overnight.
Saturday will be mostly quiet with temps between 28 and 34 degrees before the second, bigger storm arrives.
"Snow will overspread the state Saturday evening and it could become heavy at times Saturday night," Haney said.
The heaviest precipitation comes Sunday.
As of Wednesday morning's forecast, Haney expected snow to change to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain by Sunday morning.
"The icy mix should then change to plain rain across most of the state and this will last much of the day," he said. "Precipitation may change back to all snow late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening before ending."
Highs for the day should range from the 30s in western Connecticut to the 40s along the coast and eastern Connecticut.
If a period of heavy rain happens, flooding could be an issue with small streams, rivers and poor drainage areas.
"Of course, this forecast is subject to revision over the coming days," Haney said. "Just a slight shift in the storm track of 50 to 100 miles could make the difference between a major snowstorm and mostly rain."
Regardless, the storm ends Sunday night and the weather turns windy and cold for the beginning of next week.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.