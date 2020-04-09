HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Storms brought heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and even some hail to parts of the state Thursday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of the state has since expired.
Now, left behind is a gusty wind.
A wind advisory was also issued for the whole state through the evening hours.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said as the storms clear out, some sunshine was being seen in parts of the state as of 5 p.m. as the wind ramps up.
"The sky will be partly cloudy going into this evening and there will be a gusty northwesterly wind. Gusts to over 40 mph are likely," DePrest said.
The wind will settle down a little overnight, but it will remain breezy.
Temperatures will fall back through the 50s then into the 40s Thursday evening. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.
Friday looked to be cool but windy.
Highs may struggle to reach 50 in some towns and the wind will gust over 40 mph.
"Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to overcast, and scattered showers are likely. In the higher elevations, wet snow could mix in," DePrest said.
Easter weekend looks great.
Saturday appeared to be mostly sunny but breezy with highs between 50 and 55.
Sunday may feature similar conditions, but with temperatures between 55 and 60.
