HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Storms have been popping up across the state, preceding what could be the state's most intense heat wave of the year so far.

Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the possible storms and expected heat.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the whole state until 10 p.m.

A flash flood watch was also put in place until 11 p.m. for the northern half of the state.

Throughout the afternoon, a few thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the state.

Storms produced heavy downpours and gusty winds. Some damage was reported in parts of the state as well.

This is a disturbance mixing with the remnants of what was once storm Barry.

The threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms continues Wednesday night.

In fact, the wet and somewhat stormy weather actually lasts through Thursday.

One to 2 inches of rain is possible. Some parts of the state could see more.

Some towns canceled or postponed outdoor concerts that had been scheduled for Wednesday evening, due to the weather:

Glastonbury Riverfront Summer Music Series- canceled

Elizabeth Park Conservancy- Eight to the Bar concert canceled

New Britain Walnut Hill Park- concert canceled

Plymouth Baldwin Park- concert canceled

Southington town green- concert postponed to Thursday, 7/18

On Wednesday, the humidity was noticeably higher as high pressure moved offshore and allowed a warm front to pass through the region.

The big-time heat comes Friday.

We’ll end the week with a surge of heat and humidity. After morning fog burns off Friday, a partly-to-mostly sunny sky will help to boost temperatures into the 90s.

Saturday looks to be even hotter, perhaps close to 100 degrees away from Long Island Sound. Sunday will again be hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Over the three-day period, the heat combined with high humidity will lead to dangerous conditions as heat index values could go as high as 110 degrees.

At the beaches, highs should be in the upper 80s to near 90.

The brutal heat and humidity will last into Monday, then end with the passage of a cold front that will likely produce scattered thunderstorms.

