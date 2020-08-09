(WFSB) - This weekend could mark the beginning of our fifth heat wave of the year and it could bring much-needed rain to the area.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron says the mercury did reach 90 on Saturday in Windsor Locks and we did see some storms pop up across the state in the afternoon.
"Sunday will be warmer than yesterday. With the heat acting as a destabilizer, there will be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm and temperatures are expected to reach 85-90 during the height of the afternoon," explained Cameron.
As the week goes on, the humidity across the state will rise.
Highs Monday through Thursday will generally range from 90-95 in the usual hot spots.
"A Heat Advisory may be necessary at some point next week due to the combination of high temperatures and high humidity. At this point, it looks like it will be a four or five-day heat wave," says Cameron.
Monday should be dry with no showers or thunderstorms in the forecast.
There may be an isolated storm or two on Tuesday.
However, scattered hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms appear more likely Wednesday and Thursday, especially during the heat of the afternoon and early evening hours.
Friday should be the transition day.
"We are forecasting a mostly cloudy day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s, but 90 degrees can’t be ruled out should the cooler air be delayed," said Cameron.
It may take a while for the cool air to reach Connecticut, but we should notice a big difference by next weekend, with the humidity toning down by Saturday.
