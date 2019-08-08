HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Torrential rains from Wednesday's storms flooded roads and basements in Hartford.
A number of drivers needed to be rescued from their own vehicles Wednesday night.
Thursday morning, some homeowner woke up to find water in their basements.
The water has since receded; however, first responders were busy in the area of Granby and Pembroke streets the night before.
Six people need to be pulled from their vehicles. The water rose high enough to trap them.
Channel 3 captured video of firefighters rescuing four of those people from an SUV on Granby Street near its intersection with Garfield Street.
About 100 yards away on Cornwall Street, first responders also helped out the two other drivers who became stuck in the water.
Even after police said they set up roadblocks, some drivers took their chances.
One man told Eyewitness News that he was smart enough to turn around.
"No, it's not a good sign. No, it's not good," said Desmond Lennon of Hartford. "We don't like to see it like this."
No injuries were reported.
The cleanup continued on Thursday morning.
