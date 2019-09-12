HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some thunderstorms with lightning trekked across the state on Thursday morning and more may come later in the afternoon.
Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked the weather with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"We’ll have showers or even a period of steadier rain during the afternoon," Haney said. "There may be some embedded thunder."
Temperatures are expected to peak in the upper-60s and low-70s.
"Rain will knock temperatures down through the 60s [Thursday] afternoon," Haney said.
The showers and clouds should leave by Thursday night.
Afterward, cool and dry air will arrive.
"By [Friday] morning, temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s," Haney said.
Friday will be a pleasant day with mostly-sunny skies and highs ranging from 68 to 74 degrees.
Warmer air comes back to the state on Saturday, along with a chance for scattered afternoon showers.
"Unseasonably warm weather is likely on Sunday," Haney said. "Temperatures should reach the low-to-middle 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky."
However, the air is not expected to be that humid.
