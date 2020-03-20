HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain has moved out of the state Friday night, leaving a few lingering showers.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared earlier in the day, but has expired.
The temperatures have moved into the 50s and 60s.
"A cold front is passing through the state and it is causing the wind shift. Wind speeds are mainly between 5-10 mph," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
The showers will end and the skies will clear.
"Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by daybreak," DePrest said.
The first weekend of spring won't feel like it.
"Behind the front for the weekend, temps trend cooler, but it will be dry," Dixon said.
Highs on Saturday are only expected to be in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Lows may dip into the 20s by Saturday night.
Temps for Sunday only look to reach the mid-40s.
"Monday to Monday night, a coastal storm will pass offshore," Dixon said. "Its track will determine the precipitation type and impact. Then, another storm system could bring more precip Wednesday."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.