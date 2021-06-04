HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Severe weather hit parts of the state Friday evening, bringing inches of rain, which caused flooding, and hail.
East Glastonbury, Marlborough, and Hebron were hit the hardest by torrential rain and large hail. Flooding occurred in Marlborough and damages some neighborhoods.
As of 10 p.m. the storms have moved out the state.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the first heat wave of 2021 is expected to begin this weekend.
"Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s [Saturday] afternoon, and the air will remain humid," DePrest said.
Saturday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs expected to climb into the 90s.
"We are forecasting highs 90-95 over interior portions of the state. The record high for June 6th is also 96 degrees, set in 1925," DePrest said.
Temperatures are expected to reach the low and middle 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
A heat wave consists of three consecutive days of 90 degree or higher temperatures.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.