HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - For the second day in a row, late day showers and storms made their way into the state.
Storms started moving into the state around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
They have since moved out of the state.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared by Channel 3's Early Warning Forecast team at noon, but it has been canceled.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storms produced torrential downpours and gusty winds in several areas of the state.
The storms also impacted evening activities. The town of Southington postponed it's weekly 'Music on the Green' concert to Thursday instead of Wednesday night.
Temperatures will be in the 60s during the evening, and will drop into the 50s overnight.
Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching near 80 degrees; however, another disturbance is in the forecast.
"More showers and a few thunderstorms are likely in the late afternoon or more likely Thursday night," DePrest said.
Rainfall could be locally heavy on Thursday night, but the wet weather will end before dawn.
The month should end on a pleasant note on Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Highs should be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Friday night, they'll drop to between 50 and 55 degrees.
Saturday will be pleasant with partly sunny skies, but there could be some showers and thunderstorms by the evening in western CT.
There is a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.
