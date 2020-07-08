HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms moved through the state Wednesday afternoon.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the threat.
Flash flood warnings were issued for parts of the state, but have since expired.
"Doppler radar estimated 2-3” of rain fell over a short period of time in portions of Litchfield County, and potentially more than 3” of rain in an area near South Kent and East Kent," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
While highs only reached 80 on Wednesday, the humidity made it feel much warmer.
Storms are beginning to move out of the state. By Wednesday night, showers and storms will rapidly dissipate.
Thursday looks to be another hot and humid day with temps reaching or exceeding 90 degrees.
The Channel 3 weather team is now looking ahead to storms that will move into the state on Friday.
"An area of low pressure, currently near the coast of South Carolina, will move northward toward New England," DePrest said. "According to the National Hurricane Center, there is a good chance this system will develop into a tropical or sub-tropical cyclone."
There is a potential for very heavy rainfall and flooding, but it is still unclear where the heaviest rain will fall.
There are also timing issues.
"Some guidance models are forecasting the rain to arrive Friday morning, while other models are holding the rain off until Friday afternoon. If the slower solution is correct, then the heaviest rain will fall late Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning," DePrest said.
Sunday looks like the better of the two weekend days.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
