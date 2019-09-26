HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A cold front arrived Thursday afternoon and with it came some heavy rain and gusty winds.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result of that potential.
Rain started moving into the state during the afternoon hours.
Track any storms that pop up with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed the state in the marginal risk category for potential strong-to-severe storms.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storms will continue Thursday afternoon, but will come to an end by early evening.
The front moves to the east of New England by Thursday night.
"Then high pressure will arrive with cooler, drier air overnight. Temperatures will dip to 45-55 by dawn," DePrest said.
The end of the week will be quite pleasant, with temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies.
Friday night will be mainly clear with lows in the 50s. Patchy fog may form.
Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and 80 degree temperatures. There could be scattered showers or perhaps a thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening.
On Sunday it'll be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
