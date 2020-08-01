(WFSB) - The increasing chance for storms over the coming days has prompted meteorologists at Channel 3 to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole says that the weekend will start out after a nice and comfortable, but storms are expected to roll in Sunday afternoon.
Some could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts and some towns could even see some hail.
Monday should be partly sunny, warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s.
Some towns could see a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.
"All eyes are on Hurricane Isaias, currently a Category 1 storm heading towards the east coast of Florida. The Tuesday to Wednesday time frame is when we can expect impact, likely as a tropical storm," stated Cole.
There is also the potential for a period of heavy rain and gusty winds.
"At this point, the guidance models differ when it comes to the timing. Therefore, we’re not sure when we’ll see greatest impact. The GFS is the fastest model, and has Isaias moving through Southern New England late Monday night and Tuesday. Meanwhile, the European Model is much slower. It has Isaias moving through Southern New England Tuesday night and Wednesday morning," explained Cole.
Flash flooding and damaging winds could accompany Isaias when it reaches Connecticut.
Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 80s and it will feel tropical due to the high humidity.
We can expect Isaias to move out of the area by late Wednesday.
