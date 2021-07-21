HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday started out with a mix of sun and clouds, but changed to clouds with some in parts of the state seeing rain.
we have our first warning of the day... main threats: frequent lightning, wind gusts over 60 mph and quarter inch hailit's moving east at 35 mph pic.twitter.com/DaUHdyMj9D— Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) July 21, 2021
At on point, part of the state were under a severe thunderstorm watch and, in some cases, a severe thunderstorm warning.
"Thunderstorms and subsequent severe weather will be most likely in the southern half of the state [Wednesday] afternoon," said meteorologist Connor Lewis. "Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the state but are less likely to the north."
It was also quite humid.
Hail and even lightning also accompanied the severe weather.
After Wednesday, the forecast looks quiet and less humid as high pressure builds into the region.
Things look good from Thursday through Saturday.
The week wraps up on a comfortable note. There’s just a slight chance for a passing shower Friday evening.
More unsettled weather, however, may arrive for Sunday and Monday.
