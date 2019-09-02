HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An Early Warning Weather Alert is in effect because of the potential for storms later in the day on Monday.
Most of the Labor Day holiday has featured clouds with some passing showers.
Much of the same will continue as the evening goes on, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
Track the storms with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma put the state in its "marginal risk" category for severe weather.
The storms are in advance of a cold front.
"Before the front passes through, we’ll have to deal with showers and embedded thunderstorms. A few storms could produce gusty to perhaps damaging winds, but we won’t have a widespread severe weather event," DePrest said.
Some of the storms could produce heavy rain as well.
Temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s during the evening hours, and will bottom out in the range of 55-65 by dawn.
Tuesday will be a nice, late summer day with partly to mostly sunny skies.
There is a risk for a thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon or evening. Storms could be strong to potentially severe, DePrest said.
Thursday looks to be beautiful, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.
Friday into Saturday morning remains a question mark thanks to Hurricane Dorian.
"If that happens, we would only receive some fringe effects. By then, Dorian will be weaker, but still a large and powerful Atlantic storm," DePrest said.
There could be some rain and gusty winds on Friday and Friday night. The highest impact would be over Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.
"I do want to point out that if Dorian takes a more westerly track, we could experience more wind and rain in Connecticut," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.