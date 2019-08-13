HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A strong-to-severe storm can't be ruled out later in the day on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a storm system is approaching from the west, which means rain is likely.
"While there could be isolated showers during the morning hours, the main event is from the afternoon, into the early evening hours," Haney said.
Haney said the greatest risk for severe weather is to the southwest of Connecticut.
However, if one ventures northward into the state, it could produce gusty or damaging wind.
"Another concern will be the heavy nature of the rain that could lead to isolated nuisance, poor drainage flooding," Haney said.
Dew points may exceed 70 degrees, which would make the humidity oppressive.
"[Wednesday], outside of a lingering early morning shower, we should see partial clearing with highs near 80," Haney said.
Thursday and Friday should both feature a mix of sun and clouds.
Though most of the days will be dry, there's still a possibility for an isolated storm or shower.
Temperatures for the end of the week will be near or above 80 degrees.
