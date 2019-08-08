HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is a chance for some isolated storms on Thursday evening.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Fairfield, Litchfield, Hartford, New Haven, Tolland, and Middlesex counties until midnight.
Track any activity that pops up with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said showers and thunderstorms will make their way into the state from New York Thursday evening.
They will tend to weapon as they move across the state, but gusty to perhaps damaging winds and heavy downpours are possible for some.
"The Storm Prediction Center has now placed portions of Northern and Western Connecticut in a “slight” risk area for severe weather," DePrest said.
Any shower or storm threat will end by late Thursday evening.
The humidity should drop by Friday.
The drier air should start to arrive by Thursday night.
Low temperatures are expected to drop to between 60 and 65 degrees.
We’ll end the week with a partly to mostly sunny sky, highs 80-85.
Highs will be in the 80s as a breeze continues to usher in cooler air.
The weekend looks comfortable humidity, dry, sunny with near seasonable temps.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.