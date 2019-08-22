HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Wednesday brought powerful storms that prompted two tornado warnings and storm damage in several counties.
Click here to see storm damage.
There will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm today in the mid-afternoon or evening due to a cold front that will slowly move across Southern New England.
Click here to view the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler Radar.
An air quality alert has been issued for the immediate shoreline from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today. Daytime highs will be in the 80s to near 90, and it will be hot and humid.
A cold front will move into New England tonight and showers cannot be ruled out. Overnight temps will drop into the 60s and the humidity will subside.
A few showers could stick around into early Friday morning, but they will not last. The sun will come out and the humidity will taper off. The high on Friday will peak around 80 degrees.
Saturday will be nice, with mostly sunny skies, and highs near 80.
Transitioning to Sunday, some light rain or rain showers could develop. A cool northeasterly wind will bring clouds, and highs will be in the 70s.
Click here to read the technical discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.