HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More rain and storms popped up across the state on Wednesday afternoon.
They prompted thunderstorm warnings for several counties throughout the day, but as of 5 p.m. all had expired.
With the storms came heavy rain, thunder and lightning, and even large hail in some spots.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest continued to track pop-up storms, but said weather conditions will settle down by the evening hours.
Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler:
Later Wednesday night, the sky will be partly cloudy and patchy fog will form. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
The atmosphere won't be as unstable on Thursday, so there is a lesser chance for storms.
"Still, a few showers and storms will dot the state during the afternoon," DePrest said.
It'll be partly sunny and warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots could see 90 degrees.
Thursday night will be mild and muggy ahead of a backdoor cold front set to move through the state on Friday.
"That means there will be a slightly better for a shower or thunderstorm," DePrest said.
The holiday weekend is shaping up to be a nice one.
Saturday, July 4, will be partly sunny with seasonable temperatures in the 80s, and tolerable humidity.
There's a risk for a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday during the afternoon and evening.
"The sky will be partly sunny, and highs will be in the middle 80s away from the coast," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.