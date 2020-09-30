HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The rain and wind from Tuesday night carried on into Wednesday, making for tricky driving conditions and power outages.
A wind advisory remained in place for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 1 p.m.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the rain was essentially over, as well as the worst of the wind.
"As expected, we had wind gusts 40-50 mph and rainfall totals from 1 to 3 inches throughout the state," Dixon said.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert, but it has since expired.
The storm was the result of a cold front that pushed through the state.
Power outages were reported.
As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Eversource reported nearly 23,700 customers without power. United Illuminating had a little more than 1,440.
Eastern and Western CT are the hardest hit areas with Bethel, Danbury, and Plainfield the communities with the most outages. Crews have been dispatched and are working in these locations. We know most of the storm damage is from trees falling on lines.— Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) September 30, 2020
By 11 a.m. those numbers dropped to fewer than 10,000 and 40 respectively.
Eversource said communities in western and eastern Connecticut experienced the most outages.
"For the rest of [Wednesday], we’ll see an increasing amount of sunshine as drier air filters in on a northwesterly breezy. The humidity also drops," Dixon said. "Temperatures should reach 70-ish [Wednesday] afternoon."
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy to clear, and much cooler with lows 50-55. Some upper 40s are likely in the Litchfield Hills.
"[Thursday] will be a pleasant day temps start out in the upper 40s and lower 50s, then highs should top out between 70 and 75," Dixon said.
Friday, another cold front arrives.
However, it's only expected to generate some scattered showers. Temperatures will be on the cool side with highs in the 60s.
The upcoming weekend looks unseasonably cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Both days appear to be dry.
The overnight and morning rain was needed due to the state's drought situation. Nineteen days had passed since any kind of measurable rainfall.
Conditions ranged from abnormally dry in southwestern Connecticut to severe or extreme drought conditions in portions of northern and eastern Connecticut.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
