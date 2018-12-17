HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A stove that was left on was blamed for an apartment fire in Hamden on Sunday.
Firefighters said they responded to The Regency Hills Apartments on Pine Rock Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they said they found smoke coming from a second floor window.
They had to force entry into a locked apartment, in which they encountered heavy smoke in the kitchen area.
They said they quickly brought the fire under control.
The fire marshal determined that the oven and one stovetop burner had been left on by the resident who left the apartment shortly before the fire.
He said the fire spread from the stovetop to the kitchen cabinets immediately above the oven range.
No one was hurt.
