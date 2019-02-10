Baby seal New London

This baby seal was located and secured by New London ACO Kelly Duso. (New London Police Department)

New London had a special visitor this weekend!

A baby seal was reported to be stranded at Ocean Beach Park in New London on Saturday afternoon, according to the New London Police Department.

Sure enough, New London ACO Kelly Duso found the seal and brought it to safety.

The Mystic Aquarium is set up to take further care of New London’s recovered visitor.

