STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Decades of memories went up in smoke following a devastating fire at Stratford’s famed American Shakespeare Festival Theater.
However, Stratford is looking at re-developing the property, and its hoping some state funding will help get any future project off the ground.
While the iconic venue is gone, Richard Diedrichsen can still picture the plays he saw as a young student and then later on in life.
“I saw Julius Caesar, I saw Hamlet, Christopher Walken was Hamlet. Ed Asner was here, Christopher Plummer, Katherine Hepburn.”
The venue, which was built in the 1950s and has been closed since the 1980s, burned down in the early morning hours of Jan. 13.
“The loss of a historic structure, has brought a lot of attention, focused to the property,” said Republican State Senator Kevin Kelly.
He said the entire Stratford delegation recently wrote up a proposal, looking to secure $5 million in state bonding to help rebuild and redevelop the Shakespeare theater site.
“It’s really aimed at making sure the property remains open for public recreation, public entertainment with a focus on historic purposes as a theater, to make sure this is a venue for culture, arts, and entertainment,” Kelly said.
He added that he used to visit the theater all the time as a child, watching plays while his mother worked as an usher.
While local leaders look for some funding on what they say is a regional issue with a potential once again to be a statewide draw, the mayor has put together a task force with 11 residents to spearhead community conversations, about what those in town want to see there.
Knowing the mark this former theater and its productions made on him, Diedrichsen said he hopes something similar will rise from the rubble, for others to enjoy.
“I became an English teacher, partially because of that, and I brought my school kids from junior high and then high school, I brought them to the theater, just a wonderful experience,” Diedrichsen said.
He added that the public library in town will host a conversation Wednesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. where people can share their memories and hear stories about the theater.
Another one is planned for Saturday.
As for the cause of this fire, that remains under investigation.
