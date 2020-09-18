STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Stratford man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his mother to death at her home.
On Friday, officers responded to a home on Baird Court around 7:14 a.m. after 31-year-old Thomas Walker arrived at the Stratford Police Department to report the incident.
When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim, Walker’s mother, unresponsive in her home.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Walker was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.