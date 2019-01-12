STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting that happened last night in Stratford.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at Regency Terrace around 2:19 a.m. Saturday morning.
When officers arrived, they found a male with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died.
The victim has not been identified.
According to police, two males in a parked car on Regency Terrace exchanged words with two males on foot. After the exchange, one of the males shot his firearm, striking the victim, who was in the vehicle.
Police say the two males on foot fled the area.
Stratford Police is still investigating this incident. They urge anyone with information to call 203-385-4140.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.