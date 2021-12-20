STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – Stratford Police are looking into school threats made on social media.
According to Stratford Police, they are actively investigating this incident. Police are working closely with the Stratford Board of Education on their investigation.
Police say they have a plan in place to ensure the safety of students and faculty.
Stratford Police says they take all threats seriously.
SPD was made aware of a threat that was posted today on Twitter. The SPD Detective Bureau conducted a thorough investigation and determined the threat was NOT credible.As a reminder: ALL threats are taken seriously and fully investigated— Stratford P.D. CT (@StratfordPDCT) December 21, 2021
