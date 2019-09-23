STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation is underway after a person was shot at a business in Stratford on Saturday, police said.
Police were called to 1212 Stratford Avenue around 12:10 a.m.
According to police, a male was shot at Sports Corner Cafe.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated.
Police had no further information.
