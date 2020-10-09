Troy Lopes

Stratford Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred back in September.

 (Photo provided by Stratford Police Department)

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Stratford man is behind bars for his role in the shooting of a woman back in September.

Officials say that they responded to 90 Birch Drive around 8:30 p.m. back on September 3 to find that a female had been shot.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers attempted to arrest the suspect, 40-year-old Troy Lopes of Stratford, but fled on foot.

Police were able to catch up to Lopes and took him into custody without any further incident on the following charges:

  • Home Invasion
  • Burglary - First Degree
  • Interfering With an Officer
  • Criminal Possession of Body Armor

He is being held on $450,000 bond and is slated to be arraigned in court on October 19.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.