STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Stratford man is behind bars for his role in the shooting of a woman back in September.
Officials say that they responded to 90 Birch Drive around 8:30 p.m. back on September 3 to find that a female had been shot.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers attempted to arrest the suspect, 40-year-old Troy Lopes of Stratford, but fled on foot.
Police were able to catch up to Lopes and took him into custody without any further incident on the following charges:
- Home Invasion
- Burglary - First Degree
- Interfering With an Officer
- Criminal Possession of Body Armor
He is being held on $450,000 bond and is slated to be arraigned in court on October 19.
