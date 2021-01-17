WASHINGTON (WFSB) – U.S. Capitol Police have arrested a woman from Stratford, CT who is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
According to officials, 63-year-old Linda MaGovern approached a United States Capitol Inauguration Permieter Checkpoint at First and Columbus Circle NE on Saturday around 8:45 a.m.
Police said MaGovern displayed a metallic object, which was identified as a Military Police Challenge Coin, and stated she was a law enforcement officer and part of the presidential cabinet.
MaGovern was told to put her car in park three times and turn off the car. She was asked for her driver’s license when she began to drive forward.
She was ordered to stop her car before she fled northbound on Columbus Circle NE.
MaGovern was stopped in front of 50 Massachusetts Ave. and was placed under arrest.
She was charged with impersonation of a law enforcement officer, failure to obey, and fleeing law enforcement officers.
Officials said MaGovern was brought to CPEP and United Medical Center for evaluation before being brought to the police department for processing.
