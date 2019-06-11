EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – Strawberry picking season has begun in Connecticut.
Scott’s Farm in East Lyme has opened their gate to the farm’s strawberry picking field on Route 161.
The Lagasse family was out for a day of fun on Tuesday, picking ripe, fresh strawberries.
“Gets them out of the house and we like supporting local farmers,” said Jackie Lagasse.
Farmer Karen Scott says there are about 20,000 strawberry plants in the two-and-a-half-acre field.
“A lot of them, they just need a day or two that the tip might be white,” Scott said.
Small strawberries tend to be sweeter. The larger ones just hold more water, so it’s a matter of personal choice.
“Some people like picking the big ones because you can pick them fast. Say you’re making strawberry shortcake and you’re going to add a little sugar to it, then how sweet the berry is might not matter,” said Colin Scott.
Customers will dip them in chocolate, make strawberry rhubarb pie, or just a simple salad.
“We do a lot of freezing because we want to make jam to sell at our stand, but we don’t have time right now, but you have to take advantage when the fruit’s ready,” Karen said.
For more information on when you can pick strawberries as Scott’s Farm, click here.
