HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A street mural popped up in Hartford of rapper Nispey Hussle on Wednesday evening.
Hussle, a Grammy-nominated rapper, was shot and killed outside the clothing store he founded in South Los Angeles on Sunday.
He was 33-years-old.
The mural popped up at the Heaven Skate Park, which is off Trumbull Street.
The artist is Corey Pane.
Pane posted on his Instagram about the new mural saying, “Some love from the east coast…”
