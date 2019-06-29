BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Bristol police closed two roads following a crash near the Plainville town line on Saturday night.
However, both reopened around 9:15 p.m.
Police said Barnes Highway, also known as Route 72, was closed between Central Street and the Plainville line.
They also said Lincoln Street was closed between East Main and Pine streets.
No details about the crash were released.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
