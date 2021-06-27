(WFSB) - After consecutive days of comfortable weather, things are expected to warm up starting Sunday.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 say that Sunday could be the start of another stretch of hot and humid weather.
A heat advisory is in effect for the entire state through Wednesday.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis says temperatures will fall a bit overnight, but it'll still be pretty warm.
Monday is shaping up to be the sunniest day of the week.
"Between the sun and the southwest flow, temperatures will break 90 and the heat indices inland may break 100," noted Lewis.
There is also a chance for thunderstorms that day.
It will noticeably warm by the time you wake up on Tuesday. We are expected to easily crack ninety once again.
The heat indices are expected to surpass 100. There is a greater risk for rain and thunder on Tuesday as well.
"The weather will be almost identical on Wednesday, but the heat will back off as the high drifts farther away," says Lewis.
There is a greater risk for thunderstorms on Wednesday.
We will get a break from the high heat and humidity starting on Thursday.
"Both days could produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. The pattern will change and temperatures will drop significantly, back to average, on Friday," added Lewis.
Temperatures could be below average come Independence Day weekend.
Read the full technical discussion here.
